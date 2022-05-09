Britney Spears Bares All in Photos From Pre-Pregnancy Vacation

Britney Spears is reminiscing on her recent vacation to Mexico before she found out she was pregnant.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram on Monday (May 9), the pop star posed fully nude, with her usual emojis covering her private parts. “Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation ???” she captioned one series of snaps.

“Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick !!!” she captioned the second group of pictures. “Photo dump before there was a child inside me!!!”

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Spears revealed that she’s expecting a child with fiancé Sam Asghari in April, sharing in an Instagram post that she took a pregnancy test after she noticed some weight gain following her trip to Maui, Hawaii — and it ended up being positive. “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have,” she wrote. “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!”

Spears has two sons — 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and the upcoming bundle of joy will be Asghari’s first child. The “Piece of Me” singer and Asghari have been romantically linked since meeting on the set of Spears’ 2016 “Slumber Party” music video. The couple got engaged in September 2021.