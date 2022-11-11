×
Britney Spears & Ariana Grande Bond Over Their Perfume Lines: ‘Sending You So Much Love, Queen’

"I know I shouldn't say this because I have my own line of perfume…," Spears wrote on Instagram.

Ariana Grande; Britney Spears
Ariana Grande; Britney Spears Cindy Ord/GI for SiriusXM; Kevin Mazur/GI for The Intimate Britney Spears

Ah, the sweet smell of women supporting each other. Britney Spears and Ariana Grande complimented each other on their respective perfume lines on Instagram Friday (Nov. 11), though the “Toxic” singer jokingly confessed it might not be the best for business to shout out a competing brand.

“I know I shouldn’t say this because I have my own line of perfume…,” Brit wrote on Instagram. “But I’m obsessed with @ArianaGrande’s fragrance line. I have the spray and two bottles from it !!! I guess I’m sharing this now that I can breathe better and it smells so good!”

Just a few hours later, Grande took to the comments to return the compliment. “I love yours as well !” she wrote. “Always have and will.”

“Sending you so much love, queen,” the Positions pop star added.

Grande has released several fragrances over the years, from 2015’s “Ari by Ariana Grande” scent to her “God is a Woman” range of body products. Spears, on the other hand, has also been the face of several perfumes, releasing her first, “Curious,” in 2004. She’s released two fragrances just this year: “Blissful Fantasy” and “Naked Fantasy.”

The interaction between the two artists comes a couple days after Spears posted a lengthy message on Twitter expressing her frustration with all the “humiliating” documentaries that have been made about her.  “I am a person … I’m not a robot or a science experiment like they analyzed me in that place !!!” she wrote.

“I’m a valued soul,” she continued. “So for the documentaries that were done on me, they were trash and nothing more than trash … period !!!”

See the post by Britney Spears that Ariana Grande commented on below.

