Britney Spears Accuses Alyssa Milano of ‘Bullying’ After Actress Asked for Someone to ‘Check On’ Pop Star

Britney Spears took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night (Jan. 31) to defend herself against an old tweet from Alyssa Milano, who asked for someone to “please go check” on the pop star back in December.

The “Piece of Me” singer shared the tweet to her IG Stories and wrote, “It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me !!! This definitely feels like bullying !!!”

Spears concluded by urging women to support each other. “Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down,” she wrote.

Milano has reportedly sent Spears an apology in private, according to TMZ. Billboard has reached out to the Charmed actress’ reps for confirmation and more information.

Spears’ latest post comes just a week after she asked her fans to respect her privacy after an incident in which authorities were reportedly called to her house on Jan. 23 to perform a wellness check on her after she deleted her Instagram account.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” she wrote in a text post. “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

Spear continued in her note, “This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”