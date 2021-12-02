Britney Spears Celebrates 40 by Playing Old Tunes and Wearing ‘Hot Little Dresses’

Britney Spears has just turned the big 4-0, though she’s enjoying her freedom like she’s a kid again.

Brit, who was recently released from her controversial conservatorship, is entering her forties with a fresh outlook on life: The “Toxic” singer is 40 going on 4.

“I’m not turning 40 … I’m turning 4 and if any of you haven’t HEARD … I did almost 250 shows in Las Vegas for 4 years and went out twice,” she writes on Instagram.

“With that said … I think I will have to put on my hot little dresses on every night for the rest of my life to break even for working for my family my whole life with only old songs permitted!!!”

She speaks the truth. Standing in front of a Christmas tree, Brit looks relaxed and happy in a summery dress. “More classic fashion dresses coming soon to my Instagram … by me … worn by me … and in the meantime, kiss my beautiful white ass ‘Murica.”

Spears has a lot to celebrate, and not just the holiday season. Last month, Brit welcomed the termination of her conservatorship after nearly 14 years, following months of pressure by a passionate #FreeBritney movement.

It wasn’t long ago when Brit was the queen of pop culture, rising to the throne in the late ’90s when she was just a teen. Since then, she has snagged five No. 1s and 13 top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100, while shifting 34 million albums in the U.S. alone, according to MRC Data.