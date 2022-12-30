Bringing BandLab to Billboard: Hitha

Billboard and BandLab partnered to spotlight talented emerging artists in search of a big break in the music industry. The first band this series covers is the neo-classic rock duo The Moon City Masters. The second and final featured artist is seventeen-year-old Pop/EDM singer, Hitha.

Hitha is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and teen activist. Growing up in suburban California, Hitha was sheltered and only heard the classical Indian music her family would sing and play around the house. She first fell in love with classical Indian music because it helped her get more in touch with her roots. It wasn’t until age 10 that Hitha heard her first mainstream pop song, “Glad You Came” by The Wanted. From there, she dove headfirst into mainstream music and is greatly inspired by artists like Lana Del Ray, Lorde, and Gracie Abrams. She recently released a single, “In My Head” and is preparing to release her debut album FOREVER in 2023.

Tell us about growing up in California and your first experiences with music.

Suburban California feels like a bubble, and I had a sheltered upbringing as a child. I was influenced by classical Indian music as a kid because there is a substantial Indian population in my town. It really helped me embrace my culture and I’m extremely thankful for that. I didn’t learn about mainstream pop music until I was 10 years old, but I dove head first as soon as I discovered other genres.

Did you always want to be an artist?

I was always obsessed with singing. My grandmother put me in Indian classical singing around the age of 4. I would wake up listening to her singing music and prayers, which really inspired me. I was always very passionate about music and I’ve always been an artistic person, but I didn’t start writing music until I was 11. When I put my first song out, a girl around my age told me the song helped her stay motivated and fight through depression. From that moment on, I knew I wanted to make a career out of music.

How would you describe your sound?

My sound feels like home to me. Music to me is more of an experience than just a sing-a-long moment. I want listeners to go through a journey when they hear my songs. Each song tells a story, but I really look to inspire and bring listeners along for an unforgettable sonic journey.

You recently released a single “In My Head.” Can you tell us about that song’s inception and what it means to you?

This song means the world to me. It’s very deep and tells the story of my battle with anxiety. When I take a step back, I can acknowledge that I’m on the right path, but sometimes it’s tough to look at things through such an optimistic lens. That song is me telling myself that what I’m experiencing is okay and that I will make it through.

You’re preparing to roll out your debut album “FOREVER.” How does it feel to finally be releasing your first full-length project?

My music really documents my growth as a person. I remember making my single “We Are Who We Are” and just crying so many tears. I think creating that song was the first sign of me finding myself as an artist. I’ve been working on all of these songs since 2020 and it feels amazing to be releasing everything now. Each song on the album really shows how much I’ve grown over the last few years and I can’t wait to share that with the world.

How did you find this opportunity with BandLab?

My dad found this for me! He handles so much of the business side for me and that’s why I wrote the song “FOREVER” as a thank you letter to my father. He’s opened so many doors for me and I’m so grateful for him.