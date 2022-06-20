Elton John, Bob Dylan, Smokey Robinson & More Celebrate Brian Wilson’s 80th Birthday With Sweet Video

Legendary Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson turned 80 years old on Monday (June 20), and to celebrate, his famous friends came together to create a sweet birthday video.

“Hi Brian, it’s Elton,” Elton John opens the array of birthday wishes. “Have a wonderful 80th birthday with Melinda and your family. I’m in Denmark but I send you so much love. You’ve inspired me all my life. To me, you are the only real pop genius in the world and I love you very much.”

The clip also includes Carole King, Questlove, Smokey Robinson, Barry Gibb, Chuck D, Graham Nash, David Crosby, John Fogerty, Micky Dolenz, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, She and Him, Fleet Foxes, Joe Walsh, Cameron Crowe, John Cusack, Jeff Bridges and Wilson’s former Beach Boys bandmate Al Jardine, who jokingly called himself “the guy who sings on your left.”

Bob Dylan closes out the video with an acoustic rendition of “Happy Birthday to You.”

While Wilson is 80 years old, he hasn’t slowed down over the past few years. In 2020, he unveiled a 25th-anniversary edition of his ode to California, Orange Crate Art, a collaborative album with uber-producer Van Dyke Parks. Orange Crate Art was also issued on vinyl for the very first time. The beloved musician is currently on his 2022 summer tour across the United States, which still has tickets available for purchase here.

Watch the full video celebrating Wilson’s 80th birthday below.