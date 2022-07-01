Bret Michaels Sends ‘Deepest Apologies’ After Hospitalization, Shares Health Update

Poison frontman Bret Michaels is giving fans an update after the rock band unexpectedly canceled its Thursday (June 30) set in Nashville after he was hospitalized. In a Friday (July 1) Instagram post, the rocker thanked fans for their support and to offer a few details about his situation.

“To all the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” he began his text-only message. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible.

“I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!!” he continued. “I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/ Joan and Classless Act!!!”

Poison had recently kicked off the massive Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The tour of North America had originally been planned for 2020, but like many other tours, was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The next show on the Stadium Tour is scheduled for Saturday, July 2, in Jacksonville, Fla. The band has not yet announced whether or not it will play that show.

TMZ was first to report the Rock of Love star’s hospitalization on Thursday. According to the outlet, members of Poison walked on stage and told concertgoers that the band’s frontman had been hospitalized after he had a “bad reaction to medication.” Fans at the show also shared the news of Michaels’ hospitalization in social media posts.

See Michaels’ post below: