Brent Faiyaz Wants to Give $60,000 to Black Women Entrepreneurs

Brent Faiyaz wants to show you off. On Wednesday (March 9), the swoon-worthy R&B singer launched his second annual grant program meant to uplift and promote Black women entrepreneurs. The Show U Off grant takes place during Women’s History Month and will pledge a total of $60,000 to six applicants, in the sum of $10,000 each. This year’s Show U Off grant boasts the same payoff as last year.

In order to apply, hopeful entrepreneurs must submit a one-minute video, “introducing themselves and their business/startup, discussing any challenges their business has encountered and how the grant money will help support them,” according to the grant’s official website. All applications must be submitted by March 10, 10 a.m. PT, and the six winners will be announced before the end of March.

According to a 2021 Harvard Business Review study, Black women are more likely to start businesses than white men and women — 17%, 15% and 10%, respectively. However, only 3% of Black woman-owned businesses continue to mature, partially due to lack of start-up capital. Faiyaz’s program is a step towards combating disparities. “I want this to be the future of how Black business is done,” Faiyaz said in a statement. “Black people fund Black people.”

The program, which is an extension of Faiyaz’s “Show U Off” music video, follows in a legacy of philanthropic work for the Baltimore-raised crooner, who also founded the Lost Kids Benefit Concert four years ago, meant to support youth in his hometown.

Faiyaz had a busy 2021, releasing “Wasting Time” alongside Drake, making an appearance as the sole guest on Tems’ If Orange Was A Place and hopping on a remix of Baby Keem’s “Lost Souls.” The Grammy-nominated singer has not released a studio album since 2017’s Sonder Son, but has teased a new album, floating titles like WASTELAND and Make It Out Alive on social media and in interviews. Faiyaz’s 2020 EP, F-ck The World, debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 chart, and his latest single, “MERCEDES,” released in December 2021.