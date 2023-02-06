Brendon Urie & Wife Sarah Welcome Their First Child Together

Brendon Urie is officially a father! The former Panic! At the Disco singer and his wife, Sarah Orzechowski, have welcomed their first baby together, Billboard can confirm. TMZ was first to report the news.

Though the Urie family has yet to reveal the baby’s name or gender, the arrival of the bundle of joy comes shortly after the singer revealed that Panic! At the Disco would no longer continue.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…,” Urie wrote via Instagram on Jan. 24, thanking the band’s fans for 20 years of dedication and loyalty. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”

In the statement, Urie announced that he and Sarah were expecting their first child. “We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard… Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!” he shared at the time. “The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting.”

“That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family,” he added, “with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

Urie and Orzechowski’s baby arrives nearly 10 years after the couple tied the knot. The pair got engaged in 2011, and married in April 2013.