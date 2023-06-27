Madeon, DJ Snake, NGHTMRE & Alan Walker Lead Lineup for Breakaway Bay Area 2023

Breakaway, the touring dance music festival, has released the lineup for its fall edition in San Francisco.

The lineup, shared on Tuesday (June 27) is led by masked Norwegian producer Alan Walker, the always hyphy DJ Snake, French artiste Madeon and bass favorite NGHTMRE, along with saxophone infused jammy duo Big Gigantic, house pair Walker & Royce, multi-genre mainstay What So Not and the Grammy-nominated Wuki. The show will also include stage takeover from L.A. trendsetters Brownies & Lemonade, along with a silent disco presented by White Claw and other fun activations.

The festival takes place Oct. 13-14 at San Francisco’s historic Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now. The show is produced by San Francisco’s Another Planet Entertainment.

“We’re thrilled for Breakaway Bay Area to return to Bill Graham Civic Auditorium for year two,” Bryan Duquette, the company’s vp of concerts and festivals, said of the event’s return. “There is no other event that will utilize the venue to this level, activating the building with three stages of programming across multiple floors. Breakaway’s return to Bill Graham Civic Auditorium continues to solidify its status as the premiere venue for electronic music in the country.”

Breakaway is the dance world’s only touring festival, with a North Carolina edition happening this past May, and stops in Kansas City, Michigan, Ohio, Boston and another North Carolina show happening between July and late September. Each event features a different lineup, with the Bay Area show serving as Breakaways second edition in that market after its debut last October.

See the full 2023 lineup for Breakaway Bay Area below.