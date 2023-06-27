Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon As a ‘Supportive’ Co-Parent: ‘He’s Very Present’

With so many kids, it’s a wonder how Nick Cannon evenly splits his time between his children. But according to Bre Tiesi, Selling Sunset star and mother to her and Cannon’s son Legendary Love, co-parenting is not that complicated.

“So, here’s the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about — but he makes his own schedule. He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night,” Tiesi said in a Tuesday (June 27) interview with Entertainment Tonight. “So, he’s here every week, and especially when he’s home, he’s here. So, it’s not a set schedule, we don’t have to plan things, but he’s very present and he’s at anything and everything I ask him to be at. So, I’m very happy. He’s very supportive.”

While some may consider it a unique arrangement, Tiesi finds it to be one that works well for her. “I don’t really feel like there’s anything to adjust to, because I kind of make it however I want. So, I have a nanny during the day. Or, like, the other night, I had to run out and actually show Saweetie a property, and I said, ‘Nick, I need you at 7 p.m. I don’t know what you’re doing, but you’ll be here at 7,’ and he was there,” she added. “So, I don’t really feel like I am struggling or missing anything. It’s all about just communicating and he’s really accommodating, and he’s very helpful. And that man has never told me no.”

The Masked Singer host also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; twin sons Zion and Zillion, as well as daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; Zen — who died in December 2021 — and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Meanwhile, Tiesi and Cannon’s plans to expand their family are yet to be determined. For the time being, she would like to focus as much attention as she can on their son. “He’s open to whatever, always, but I just — I feel like if I can’t do it a 100 percent, I don’t want to do that,” the reality television star explained to ET. “I don’t want to take more attention away from my son than I already do, working like I do, so I’m really trying to figure out how to manage that, and I think adding in another aspect of another human would be very hard.”