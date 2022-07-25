Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, His First With Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon has welcomed baby number eight.

On Monday (July 25), model Bre Tiesi announced via Instagram that she and Cannon have welcomed their first baby together — the eighth total child for the comedian. Tiesi gave birth to a baby boy.

The model shared a series of intimate photos that go behind the scenes of her birthing process, two of which feature Cannon posing with her in a bathtub and one just moments after their child’s birth. The 41-year-old comedian and talk show host is pictured holding Tiesi as she cradles their newborn.

On Instagram, Tiesi shared that she went the natural route for her birth and welcomed her and Cannon’s baby from the comfort of her home without the help of labor medications to ease the process.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely,” she wrote in the caption. “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you I can’t believe he’s here.”

Cannon — who has yet to share a statement regarding his and Tiesi’s happy news — has seven children with five different women. His eldest, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, are with ex-wife Mariah Carey; they split in 2016. He then welcomed two more kids — son Golden in 2017 and Powerful Queen in 2020 — with model Brittany Bell. In June 2021, the comedian had another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and another son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott. Zen died in December at just 5 months old after struggling with aggressive brain cancer.

The comedian may have more children on the way in the coming months: While co-hosting Entertainment Tonight with Nischelle Turner, he hinted that he might have an additional two children on the way very soon.

“I allow the women in my life to kind of share their news on their own, because then it doesn’t make it look like I’m trying to get publicity. When they’re ready to speak on who and what and where, I support. For now I’ll just let them talk. That’s why I said the stork is on the way. We’ll see how it trickles down!” he said, adding that “You would be safe to bet on three [children] in 2022!”

See Tiesi’s pregnancy announcement here.