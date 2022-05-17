×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Jack Harlow Didn’t Know Brandy & Ray J Are Related? Well, She ‘Didn’t Know He Rapped’

"I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his a-- to sleep," Brandy tweets.

Brandy
Brandy attends the 2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Aug. 29, 2019 in Sandy Springs, Ga. Marcus Ingram/GI

The Internet was in shock when Jack Harlow failed to realize that Brandy and Ray J are siblings during an interview last week. Now, it appears Brandy herself caught wind of the rapper’s pop-culture blind spot and had a few choice words for him via Twitter.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Brandy

Jack Harlow

Ray J

See latest videos, charts and news

“I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his a– to sleep,” the singer wrote in response to the video, adding a spade emoji to her tweet.

A fan later criticized Brandy for being late to the party, as the video of Harlow’s Hot 97 appearance in which he revealed he didn’t know Brandy and Ray J were siblings happened last week. “Not you sat on this for a few days and now deciding to reply after it died down it’s not that deep,” a user wrote, to which Brandy replied and explained that she was only poking some light fun at the awkward situation.

Related

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow Just Found Out Brandy & Ray J Are Siblings & Twitter Is Shocked

“I know I’m mad late… but it was a joke. I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago,” she told the user. In a follow-up tweet, the “Have You Ever” singer wrote, “See, I can have a little fun too… hehe all love.”

Following Brandy’s tweets, Harlow took to his Instagram Story to share a younger photo of Brandy and Ray J together soundtracked by Brandy’s cover of Kanye West’s “Bring Me Down” — specifically the lyrics “I always knew that one day they’d try to bring me down.” Not today, Brandy.

See Brandy’s tweets — and rewatch Harlow’s mind being blown by learning about Ray J and Brandy being related — below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad