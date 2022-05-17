Jack Harlow Didn’t Know Brandy & Ray J Are Related? Well, She ‘Didn’t Know He Rapped’

The Internet was in shock when Jack Harlow failed to realize that Brandy and Ray J are siblings during an interview last week. Now, it appears Brandy herself caught wind of the rapper’s pop-culture blind spot and had a few choice words for him via .

“I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his a– to sleep,” the singer wrote in response to the video, adding a spade emoji to her tweet.

A fan later criticized Brandy for being late to the party, as the video of Harlow’s Hot 97 appearance in which he revealed he didn’t know Brandy and Ray J were siblings happened last week. “Not you sat on this for a few days and now deciding to reply after it died down it’s not that deep,” a user wrote, to which Brandy replied and explained that she was only poking some light fun at the awkward situation.

“I know I’m mad late… but it was a joke. I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago,” she told the user. In a follow-up tweet, the “Have You Ever” singer wrote, “See, I can have a little fun too… hehe all love.”

Following Brandy’s tweets, Harlow took to his Instagram Story to share a younger photo of Brandy and Ray J together soundtracked by Brandy’s cover of Kanye West’s “Bring Me Down” — specifically the lyrics “I always knew that one day they’d try to bring me down.” Not today, Brandy.

See Brandy’s tweets — and rewatch Harlow’s mind being blown by learning about Ray J and Brandy being related — below.

I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep. ♠️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022