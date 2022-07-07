Ex-‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Drops Her First Song, ‘Life of a Housewife’

Brandi Glanville at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

Brandi Glanville is opening up about the “Life of a Housewife” in her first-ever musical venture.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills album unveiled her debut single as “B-Geezy” on Thursday (July 7), featuring scathing lyrics including, “F— them other Housewives / Better watch their backs / Because I’m spitting out the motherf–king facts.”

She goes on to diss fellow Bravo co-stars including Kyle Richards and Luann de Lesseps and even calls out Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Wendy Osefo and Karen Huger’s candle drama. “Making headlines with they scandals / Fighting over f–king candles / One wick, two wick, three wick, four / Which new wife will they call the whore?” Granville raps.

“Money, fame, that’s the game,” she concludes in the final chorus. Granville is currently starring in the second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which you can stream on Peacock here.

