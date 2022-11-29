Brandi Carlile, Yeah Yeah Yeahs Lined Up as ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guests

‘Tis the season for Saturday Night Live‘s December shows, and the iconic comedy series announced its official lineup of hosts and performers for the next three episodes on Tuesday (Nov. 29).

As previously announced, the December schedule will kick off with SZA as musical guest and Keke Palmer as host on Dec. 3. “Can’t believe this is happening lmao . I plan on acting a f—ing fool . See you soon New York,” SZA shared on her Instagram account on Nov. 13 following the announcement.

The week after, on Dec. 10, Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short will co-host, as Brandi Carlile takes the stage as musical guest. The performance will mark her second time on the SNL stage, but this time, she’s fresh off seven Grammy nominations for her latest album, In These Silent Days.

“The greatest @nbcsnl of the year! I would fly to New York City just to witness this from the audience. But instead, I get to sing my songs on my favorite show,” Carlile tweeted about her upcoming appearance alongside the two comedy legends.

The greatest @nbcsnl of the year! I would fly to New York City just to witness this from the audience. But instead, I get to sing my songs on my favorite show 🤯🤘🏼@SteveMartinToGo #MartinShort pic.twitter.com/f00wSW7vph — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) November 29, 2022

To wrap up 2022, Elvis star Austin Butler will make his Saturday Night Live debut as host on Dec. 17, with Yeah Yeah Yeahs joining him as the performing act. The band is nominated for two Grammys following the release of their new album Cool It Down.

Saturday Night Live airs every Saturday live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. For those without cable, the broadcast will also stream on Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans access to previous SNL episodes as well.