Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong And More Set to Perform at ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are set to ring in the New Year’s Eve party on NBC. And they’re bringing friends.

An all-star lineup will perform at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, including Brandi Carlile, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h, organizers have announced.

The network also promises “more surprises to come” in the lead-up to the NYE party, hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will be broadcast live from Miami on the night of Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC. Viewers will also be able to livestream the festivities on Peacock, the network’s streaming service.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news 24kGoldn Anitta Brandi Carlile See latest videos, charts and news

As previously reported, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

In the new trailer for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the pair workshop ideas for the show, some bad, and some really bad. Check it out below.

The big party will serve as a warm-up for what’s bound to be a big year for Miley. She’s slated to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl Music Fest as well as headline Lollapalooza’s Argentinian and Brazilian iterations alongside Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky and Martin Garrix.