BPM Festival Launching Brazil Event

The BPM Festival will launch its inaugural Brazil event this February in the coastal city of Camboriú, Santa Catarina.

Happening Feb. 25-27, the event will take place at a recently opened massive multipurpose artistic complex called Surreal. For extra festive flavor, the timing of BPM Brazil coincides with the country’s annual Carnival celebrations, and a lineup for the festival is forthcoming.

This announcement marks the latest expansion of the BPM Festival franchise, which launched in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, before the event moved to Portugal and then to Tamarindo, Costa Rica. The Costa Rican version of the festival returns Jan. 12-18 with a massive lineup featuring nearly 200 DJs and producers. BPM has also hosted festivals in Israel, Bali and Dubai.

BPM is not the first international electronic festival brand to make a play for the Brazilian market. Ultra Music Festival hosted events in locations throughout the country intermittently from 2008 to 2017. In 2015, Insomniac Events hosted EDC Brazil, the debut South American incarnation of its flagship festival, EDC Las Vegas.

Pre-sale tickets for BPM Brazil are on sale now.