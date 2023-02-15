Boyz II Men Perform ‘I’ll Make Love to You (But We Don’t Have To)’ Remix For Married Couples: Watch

Valentine’s Day is the perfect holiday for couples to get a little steamy… or not. Once kids, a mortgage and chronic back pain are involved, spontaneity and romance don’t come as easily. Luckily, Boyz II Men and Stephen Colbert have updated the boy band’s sensual track “I’ll Make Love to You” to be a lot more relatable for couples who are welllllll past the honeymoon phase.

The R&B trio made a special appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday (Feb. 14) with a reimagined song and music video for their 1994 hit, which spent 14 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. To be more representative of the track’s updated lyrics, an addendum was added to its title, in parentheses: “I’ll Make Love to You (But We Don’t Have To).”

“It’s our 15th Valentine’s Day, we’re gonna celebrate once this house is clean,” sings band member Nathan Morris, tenderly stretching on a pair of rubber cleaning gloves.

“Are the kids finally asleep?” croons Shawn Stockman. “Said we’d do it once a week/But we don’t have to, babe, let’s see what’s on TV.”

“I’ll make love to you if you want me to,” Wanyá Morris sings. “Unless you’re too tired, because I’m tired, too.”

The “End of the Road” musicians shared the music video to their Instagram page in a joint post with Colbert, who also performed a featured verse on the revamped track. “It’s time that Valentine’s Day made room for those couples among us who are still deeply in love — but also love being deeply asleep by 9 p.m.,” reads the caption.

Watch Boyz II Men perform an updated version of “I’ll Make Love to You” below.