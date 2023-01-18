Boygenius Surprise Drops 3 New Songs & Announces Highly Anticipated Debut Album

After five years of wishing, hoping and praying for new music from Boygenius — the indie rock supergroup comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker — fans finally have cause to rejoice. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), the trio dropped three surprise new songs and, at last, announced their upcoming debut album via Interscope, a highly anticipated follow-up to their beloved 2018 self-titled EP.

None of the three musicians gave fans any sort of heads-up leading up to their comeback, nor had they given any hint that a full-length album was in the works. (The only indication that something was brewing was an announcement a week prior that they’d be performing together for the first time in years at Coachella 2023.) Instead, Bridgers, Dacus and Baker simply posted Spotify links to the new singles — titled “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry” and “True Blue” — on Instagram Stories.

News of Boygenius’ return was also run in a Rolling Stone article, which revealed The Record‘s track list and release date: March 31. The article also revealed that Bridgers had initiated a band reunion right after her 2020 sophomore solo record, Punisher, was released.

According to the publication, she’d sent Dacus and Baker “Emily I’m Sorry” after writing it alone, asking them, “Can we be a band again?”

“We were all nervous to bring it up,” Bridgers said. “We all thought that we were more excited than the other person.”

The track list for The Record is as follows:

“Without You Without Them” “Emily I’m Sorry” “True Blue” “Cool About It” “Not Strong Enough” “Revolution 0” “Leonard Cohen” “Satanist” “We’re in Love” “Anti-Curse” “Letter to an Old Poet”

Listen to “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry” and “True Blue” below: