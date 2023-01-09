Post Malone, Lizzo & Lil Nas X to Headline BottleRock Napa Valley Festival: See the Full Lineup

Lots of stars are headed to Napa Valley this spring. In a Monday (Jan. 9) announcement, Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and many, many more musical acts were confirmed as performers at the next BottleRock, the one-weekend California music festival scheduled to go down May 26-28 this year.

The artist lineup was shared in poster form on Instagram by BottleRock’s official account. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duran Duran and The Smashing Pumpkins were listed at the top in big letters alongside Post, Lizzo and Lil Nas, billing the six of them as the festival’s main headliners.

Underneath, dozens of additional acts make up the rest of the lineup. Leon Bridges, Carly Rae Jepsen, Wu-Tang Clan and Sheryl Crow are all on there, as are Bastille, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, Yung Gravy, CAAMP, Ashe and more.

Three-day tickets for the festival go on sale at noon PT/ 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Jan. 10), available for purchase on BottleRock’s website.

Several artists and bands scheduled to perform have already started posting their excitement for the festival. “We are thrilled to share the first 👀 show announcement for 2023,” tweeted the National, also on the lineup. “We will play BottleRock… which takes place in beautiful wine country, Napa Valley, CA.”

“BOTTLEROCK AND ROLL” indie pop project Dayglow posted on its Instagram stories.

This year’s festival follows an equally star-studded showcase last year, with Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots, Kygo and Luke Combs in the books as Bottlerock’s 2022 headliners.

See the full lineup for this year’s BottleRock Napa Valley belo.