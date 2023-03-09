Meet the Women Responsible for Producing Music’s Biggest Moments in Bose’s New Turn the Dial Campaign

According to recent studies, only 2.8% of popular songs over the last decade were produced by women.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Bose launched a new campaign, Turn the Dial, to celebrate women producers and inspire more young girls to enter the music production space.

Turn the Dial is a commitment to closing the gender parity gap within music production and highlights notable women producers H.E.R., PinkPantheress, WondaGurl, and Blond:ish.

This content series was created to call out the gender disparities in music production and lay the groundwork for a world where producers of all genders are equally represented. It is crucial for young women and non-binary folk to see representation in every role across the industry.

At this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards, Bose presented ROSALÍA with the inaugural Producer of the Year Award. While accepting the award, she said, “I make my own music, I produce my own songs, and I write my own songs. I want to dedicate this award to all the women who are going to be producers because I am not the first and I won’t be the last.”

H.E.R.

Gabriella Wilson, the artist known professionally as H.E.R., is a producer, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrument musician. This five-time GRAMMY award-winning artist has been involved in all aspects of the music creation process since her pre-teen years. H.E.R. has co-production credits on a few of her biggest tracks along with an impressive catalog producing for other artists such as Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige, and Ella Mai.

PinkPantheress

Viral TikTok sensation turned Billboard charting artist PinkPantheress is the most prominent women producer representing the next generation. The London native has production credits on her hit single “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” featuring Ice Spice which as well as other notable tracks like “Pain,” “Break it off,” and “Attracted To You.” She made a name for herself on TikTok in early 2020 and has grown into one of the most promising artists in music today. Known for a sample-heavy, drum n bass production style, PinkPantheress has successfully integrated a new sound into mainstream American music.

WondaGurl

WondaGurl is a Canadian record producer, songwriter, and record executive. At the early age of 16, she linked up with Travis Scott which led to her first-ever major placement on Jay Z’s critically acclaimed album Magna Carta Holy Grail. Since then, WondaGurl has been featured on tracks in collaboration with icons such as Mariah Carey, Drake, and more. She is one of the main producers who contributed to Travis Scott’s Astroworld project, making WondaGurl one of the youngest women to add production to a In addition to her record production catalog, WondaGurl founder of her own record label and publishing company, Wonderchild Music which supports women acts like pineappleCITI and sad alex.

Blond:ish

Blond:ish is a Canadian production and DJ duo of Anstacia D’Elene Corniere and Vivie-Ann Bakos. Since 2007, they have been carving out space for women and dominating the electronic music scene from Montreal to London. The duo is known for their deep knowledge of music across genres. Blond:ish’s unique talent and ability as individual musicians helps to bridge gaps between genres like afro house, 80s disco, and psychedelic. Blond:ish recently produced and released a collaborative track “Sorry” with the one and only Madonna.