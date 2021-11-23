Billboard Buys: Bose’s Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $50 Off for Black Friday

Black Friday 2021 is upon us and you’ll want to add this Bose headphones deal to cart. Right now, you can get the top-rated Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Wireless Headphones for just $329 on HSN.com — a whopping $50 off their regular price of $379.99+.

You may not think of HSN.com as your first place to shop, but the HSN Black Friday deals are surprisingly strong this year. In fact, the $329 Bose deal on HSN is actually cheaper than the price on Amazon (where it’s still listed at $379). A bonus offer: use the promo code HSN2021 to get an additional $20 off your first order. That brings the price of the Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Wireless Headphones to just $309.

Shop: Noise-Cancelling 700 Wireless Headphones $309

These powerful noise-cancelling headphones use 11 levels of active noise cancelling to block out outside noise and distractions. What that means: you get a more focused, deep and immersive music experience without hearing outside chatter or traffic.

Bose is known for its superb audio quality, and these headphones deliver crisp highs, balanced mids and deep, resonating bass. A single charge gets you up to 20 hours of playtime on these wireless headphones, without needing to plug in.

Bose says it’s updated its technology to make these headphones great for taking calls too. The company says its “revolutionary microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments so your voice always sounds crystal clear on calls.”

Pair the Bose headphones to your phone with easy Bluetooth connectivity. You can also access voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant to scroll through your music, ask for the weather and more.

Everything is packed into a luxurious-styled package, with a lightweight stainless steel headband and cushy earcups tilted for the perfect fit. Regularly $379.99+, the Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Bluetooth Headphones are on sale right now for just $309 after promo code at HSN.com. The deal gets you the best-selling headphones, a travel case and all the charging cables.

