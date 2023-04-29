Bonnie Raitt Postpones Tour Dates Due to Surgery for a ‘Medical Situation’

Bonnie Raitt is undergoing surgery for an undisclosed “medical situation,” according to a statement issued by her team on social media. She has called off a handful of upcoming tour dates, which have either been rescheduled already for 2023 or will be rescheduled for 2024.

Explore Explore Bonnie Raitt See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address. The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks,” a post on Raitt’s Twitter account said on Friday (April 28).

The update continued: “Unfortunately, this overlaps our five tour dates in May, and we are very sorry to have to cancel our performance at @brandicarlile ’s Mothership Weekend on May 14th and postpone our shows in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. Please see below for more information about the rescheduled appearances. We deeply apologize for this delay and inconvenience. It’s always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen.”

The statement addressed her health, noting that “thankfully, Bonnie’s in great hands,” and thanked fans for their well wishes. “We very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time,” it read.

Concertgoers have been told to hold on to their tickets, as they can be used for the rescheduled show date. Additional information will be available through their point of purchase.

See the rescheduled dates and the official statement via Twitter below.

Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address. The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks.



(1/7) pic.twitter.com/kxhxB9Bhsl — Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) April 28, 2023