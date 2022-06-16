How to Watch the Bonnaroo 2022 Livestream Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is taking over Manchester, Tennessee, starting on Thursday (June 16), with headliners Gryffin, Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, $uicideboy$ and Porter Robinson, among others, set to take the stage throughout the weekend.

If you can’t make it down to Tennessee for the big festival, worry not. You can get in on the action from the comfort of your home thanks to a Hulu livestream, which begins tonight at 4 p.m. ET.

Sign up for Hulu ahead of Bonnaroo 2022 Hulu, and check out the full livestream schedule below. The streaming service‘s most popular streaming plan is $6.99 a month, which allows you to watch the Bonnaroo livestream free online with no additional costs, plus unlimited access to all of the available programming, which includes The Kardashians, Candy, season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, The Valet and Girl Scout Murders.

Channel 1 Schedule (All times listed in Eastern Standard Time)

Thursday, June 16, 2022

4:00 PM – Kenny Mason

4:50 PM – Calder Allen

5:40 PM – Nothing

6:10 PM – The Dip

7:00 PM – Jessie Murph

7:50 PM – The Weather Station

8:30 PM – Blu DeTiger

9:25 PM – Adam Melchor

10:20 PM – Indigo De Souza

11:10 PM – The Brook & the Bluff

12:00 AM – Sons of Kemet

12:45 AM – Gryffin

1:50 AM – Goth Babe

Friday, June 17, 2022

5:00 PM – Maggie Rose

5:35 PM – Tai Verdes

6:10 PM – Noga Erez

6:50 PM – Tove Lo

9:25 PM – The War on Drugs

10:45 PM – Bleachers

12:05AM – J. Cole

1:50 AM – Illenium

Saturday, June 18, 2022

4:05 PM – Teddy Swims

5:10 PM – Ashe

6:15 PM – All Time Low

7:05 PM – Lany

7:55 PM – 21 Savage

8:45 PM – Chvrches

9:35 PM – Tobe Nwigwe

10:25 PM – Judah & the Lion

11:15 PM – $uicideboy$

12:25 AM – Porter Robinson

1:30 AM – Flume

Sunday, June 19, 2022

2:15PM – Wild River

5:30 PM – Tash Sultana

6:40 PM – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

8:30 PM – Machine Gun Kelly

9:30 PM – Roddy Ricch

10:35 PM – King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Channel 1 Schedule

Friday, June 17, 2022

3:30 PM – Southern Avenue

4:15 PM – Claud

5:00 PM – Briston Maroney

5:40 PM – Dayglow

6:30 PM – The Regrettes

8:20 PM – Japanese Breakfast

9:30 PM – Arlo Parks

10:30 PM – Still Woozy

11:20 PM – Lord Hurdon

12:40 AM – Disclosure

Saturday, June 18, 2022

4:30 PM – Cory Henry

5:35 PM – Patrick Droney

8:35 PM – Femi Kuti & Positive Force

9:40 PM – Slowthai

10:50 PM – Billy Strings

12:10 AM – Said the Sky

1:10 AM – Marc Rebillet

Sunday, June 19, 2022

1:45 PM – Flipturn

2:35 PM – Sierra Ferrell

3:35 PM – Protoje

5:45 PM – All Them Witches

6:50 PM – Tierra Whack

7:50 PM – Lettuce

8:55 PM – Tinashe

10:00 PM – Wallows

11:05 PM – Herbie Hancock