How to Watch the Bonnaroo 2022 Livestream Online

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is taking over Manchester, Tennessee, starting on Thursday (June 16), with headliners Gryffin, Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, $uicideboy$ and Porter Robinson, among others, set to take the stage throughout the weekend.
If you can’t make it down to Tennessee for the big festival, worry not. You can get in on the action from the comfort of your home thanks to a Hulu livestream, which begins tonight at 4 p.m. ET.
Sign up for Hulu ahead of Bonnaroo 2022 Hulu, and check out the full livestream schedule below. The streaming service‘s most popular streaming plan is $6.99 a month, which allows you to watch the Bonnaroo livestream free online with no additional costs, plus unlimited access to all of the available programming, which includes The Kardashians, Candy, season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, The Valet and Girl Scout Murders.
Channel 1 Schedule (All times listed in Eastern Standard Time)
Thursday, June 16, 2022
4:00 PM – Kenny Mason
4:50 PM – Calder Allen
5:40 PM – Nothing
6:10 PM – The Dip
7:00 PM – Jessie Murph
7:50 PM – The Weather Station
8:30 PM – Blu DeTiger
9:25 PM – Adam Melchor
10:20 PM – Indigo De Souza
11:10 PM – The Brook & the Bluff
12:00 AM – Sons of Kemet
12:45 AM – Gryffin
1:50 AM – Goth Babe
Friday, June 17, 2022
5:00 PM – Maggie Rose
5:35 PM – Tai Verdes
6:10 PM – Noga Erez
6:50 PM – Tove Lo
9:25 PM – The War on Drugs
10:45 PM – Bleachers
12:05AM – J. Cole
1:50 AM – Illenium
Saturday, June 18, 2022
4:05 PM – Teddy Swims
5:10 PM – Ashe
6:15 PM – All Time Low
7:05 PM – Lany
7:55 PM – 21 Savage
8:45 PM – Chvrches
9:35 PM – Tobe Nwigwe
10:25 PM – Judah & the Lion
11:15 PM – $uicideboy$
12:25 AM – Porter Robinson
1:30 AM – Flume
Sunday, June 19, 2022
2:15PM – Wild River
5:30 PM – Tash Sultana
6:40 PM – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
8:30 PM – Machine Gun Kelly
9:30 PM – Roddy Ricch
10:35 PM – King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Channel 1 Schedule
Friday, June 17, 2022
3:30 PM – Southern Avenue
4:15 PM – Claud
5:00 PM – Briston Maroney
5:40 PM – Dayglow
6:30 PM – The Regrettes
8:20 PM – Japanese Breakfast
9:30 PM – Arlo Parks
10:30 PM – Still Woozy
11:20 PM – Lord Hurdon
12:40 AM – Disclosure
Saturday, June 18, 2022
4:30 PM – Cory Henry
5:35 PM – Patrick Droney
8:35 PM – Femi Kuti & Positive Force
9:40 PM – Slowthai
10:50 PM – Billy Strings
12:10 AM – Said the Sky
1:10 AM – Marc Rebillet
Sunday, June 19, 2022
1:45 PM – Flipturn
2:35 PM – Sierra Ferrell
3:35 PM – Protoje
5:45 PM – All Them Witches
6:50 PM – Tierra Whack
7:50 PM – Lettuce
8:55 PM – Tinashe
10:00 PM – Wallows
11:05 PM – Herbie Hancock