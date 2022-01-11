Who Are You Most Excited for on Bonnaroo’s 2022 Lineup? Vote!

Stevie Nicks performs at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City

After COVID-19 hit pause on the 2020 edition of Bonnaroo and Hurricane Ida’s flooding led to Bonnaroo 2021’s cancelation, Bonnaroo is officially returning to Manchester, Tenn. from June 16-19, 2022.

Headliners include Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, $uicideboy$ and Porter Robinson.

With an all-star lineup taking the stage for the festival’s highly anticipated return, we at Billboard want to know who you’re most excited to see. Let us know by voting below!

Tickets for Bonnaroo go on sale Thursday (Jan. 13) at noon CT on the event’s website.