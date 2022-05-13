Bobby Brown’s Now-Wife Talked Him Out of Whitney Houston Wedding Jitters

If it’s meant to be, it will happen! Bobby Brown and his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown proved that age-old saying right when they shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (May 13) that Alicia was the person who helped Bobby shake his jitters to marry the late Whitney Houston.

“How full circle is that?” Clarkson said to the couple upon confirming the story. Etheredge-Brown went on to recall, “It’s amazing. It’s the timing of everything and why things are meant to be. I was there, I was a friend and by then, all of his groomsmen and his brother could not get him out the bathroom. So I was like, ‘Listen, we’re getting this show on the road. We’re here. This is happening.'”

Brown went on to share that he locked himself in the bathroom on his 1992 wedding day and “wouldn’t come out for anybody.”

Etheredge-Brown continued, “For some reason, I came to the door, I knocked on it. I was talking to him through the door and finally, he peeked through it a little bit and I got in. It was like, ‘Let me in. Let me in. Everything is going to be OK.'”

“It was ironic that it was us again meeting in life and he would be my husband,” she concluded. The pair married in 2012, 20 years after Brown’s wedding to Houston. Etheredge-Brown met the singer-songwriter and dancer when she was just 18 years old, and she started working as his manager in 2008.

Watch the two recall the memory on The Kelly Clarkson Show below.