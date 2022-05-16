Bobby Brown Says He Has a Recurring Dream of His Late Children Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Jr.

Despite the untimely loss of his two children, Bobby Brown keeps them in his heart through a heartwarming recurring dream.

The music star recently told People that in his dreams, “I always see [Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr.] at beaches or in fields.” His daughter Bobbi Kristina and son Bobby, Jr. died at ages 22 and 27 in 2015 and 2020, respectively, both from drug abuse.

“They’re running away, but they’re laughing,” Brown continued. “And they’re always together. I didn’t have many dreams about Bobbi Kris before Bobby Jr. died. But then all of a sudden — floods of dreams.”

Explore Explore Bobby Brown See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Bobbi Kristina and Bobby, Jr. “were both musicians and loved to sing,” added Brown. “Their relationship was tight. They’d get into their little tiffs but they were thick as thieves.”

In January 2015, Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub, and died in July after spending months in a coma. When she was found, she had a variety of drugs in her system, eerily similar to her mother Whitney Houston, who was also found in a bathtub inside her Beverly Hills hotel room in 2011.