2 Florida Deputies Disciplined for Leaking Bob Saget Death News

Bob Saget attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City

Two Florida deputies have each been suspended for about two weeks for leaking news about actor and comedian Bob Saget’s death before his family was alerted, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday (June 20) that the two deputies were each suspended for 81 hours without pay.

“This case highlights how important it is to allow detectives in death investigations the time to ensure next of kin notifications are made before that information is disseminated to the public,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a statement. “The deputies acknowledged their wrongdoing and were disciplined for their actions.”

One of the deputies told his brother about Saget’s death shortly after responding to the scene, and then the brother posted the information on social media, according to an investigation report. The other deputy, who was off-duty and not involved in the death investigation, told his neighbor about Saget’s passing, officials said.