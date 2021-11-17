Bob Marley One Love Experience Headed to London

The Bob Marley One Love Experience will make its global debut this February at London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery for a limited time. Terrapin Station Entertainment has partnered with the Marley family for the 10-week exhibition before the production hits the road. The experience will have its grand opening on Feb. 2 and run through April 18.

The experience will showcase unseen Marley photographs and memorabilia, while immersing audiences in a journey through the influential reggae singer’s lifestyle, passions, influences, and enduring legacy. Fans can delve into multi-sensory experiences and walk through the One Love Forest and visit the Soul Shakedown Studio.

“We’ve been wanting to launch a Bob Marley touring exhibit for many years and we’re thrilled to see it come to life and debut in London, which had a very special place in Daddy’s heart,” Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob and CEO-Bob Marley Group, said in a release. “The experience can be enjoyed by all generations and we look forward to continuing to spread Daddy’s music and message to the globe.”

Attendees can check out the One Love Music Room which commemorates Bob Marley’s achievements through accolades and giant art installations. The Soul Shakedown Studio will provide a live listening experience and The Beautiful Life area will allow fans to delve deeper into Marley’s other personal joys, from football to family.

The Concrete Jungle and Fan Art Exhibition will be anchored by world famous artworks by Mr. Brainwash. Fans will be given the chance for fans to submit their Marley and One Love inspired art to be included in the exhibit at the Saatchi Gallery. Audiences will also be able to discover The Next Gen Room celebrating Marley’s family and legacy through the next generation.

“It’s an honor to be involved in the development and curation of the Bob Marley One Love Experience,” said CEO of Terrapin Station and director/producer of The Bob Marley One Love Experience Jonathan Shank said in a release. “We hope that fans of Bob’s can come together and enjoy this exhibit and take a bit of positivity away from it and sprinkle that back into the world. Bob’s legacy should be celebrated not only for his music but also for his ever-lasting impact on culture and humanity.”

Tickets for the limited 10-week engagement go on sale this Friday at ticketmaster.co.uk. A special presale for Bob Marley Facebook and Fanclub members will begin tomorrow at 10am BST and a Ticketmaster and VIP presale will begin Thursday at 10am. VIP Packages will include offerings of a late night disco dance party on select evenings, private tours, and a special date night package. All packages will be offered via On Location and be available via Ticketmaster.