Bob Marley ‘One Love’ Exhibit in Los Angeles Extended Another Month

The Bob Marley interactive exhibition “One Love Experience” has been extended for an additional four weeks in its current Los Angeles home at the Ovation Hollywood, its producers announced today (March 14). The exhibit, which opened Jan. 27, was originally slated to run until April 23, but now will close after May 21.

The “One Love Experience” spans multiple rooms across some 15,000 square feet, and includes the full Marley archive of previously-unseen photos and memorabilia, and a 2,000-square foot One Love Forest, which is an immersive trip through Marley’s Jamaica, complete with cannabis garden and “a giant joint,” according to a press release. There’s also a Soul Shakedown studio with a silent disco for fans who want to grab a pair of headphones and street artwork from the likes of Mr. Brainwash, The Postman, Camoworks, Idiotbox and others, as well as a section commemorating the enduring legacy of Marley through his family’s works and charitable endeavors, among other components.

The exhibit initially launched in London in February 2022, spending 10 weeks at the Saatchi Gallery in the city, before moving to Toronto, where it spent 16 weeks at the Lighthouse Immersive Artspace. The exhibit is produced by the Marley family and Terrapin Station Entertainment, a division of Sony Music.

“Extending the exhibit in Los Angeles will give even more people the opportunity to come and feel the positive vibrations,” exhibit producer Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment said in a statement to Billboard. “We’ve had so many people from all over the world and of all ages come through and we’re thrilled that it’s been so well received.”

As the exhibit has gone on, additional features have been added. On weekends, fans can reserve a tour from reggae historian and author Roger Steffens, who guides attendees through the exhibit; meanwhile, for the additional four weeks that it will run, there are now One Love DJ Nights each Friday night, with sets from Marley granddaughter Sachia Päyne and Afro Funke DJs Garth Trinidad, Jeremy Sole, Glenn Red and Francesca Harding. And, of course, there will be a special event on 4/20.

“After successful runs in London and Toronto, we are thrilled that L.A. is looking to be the biggest city yet for the Bob Marley One Love Experience,” Shank added. “The extension just shows how powerful the Marley legacy continues to be and alongside all the critical praise and positive reviews the exhibit has received, it was a natural decision to keep the doors open at Ovation Hollywood.”