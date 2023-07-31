Bob Geldof Says Last Texts From Sinead O’Connor Were Full of ‘Despair and Sorrow’ & ‘Ecstatically Happy’

Bob Geldof shared during a recent show that he had been in contact with longtime friend and labelmate Sinéad O’Connor just weeks before her death, according to Ireland’s The Independent. The Boomtown Rats frontman dedicated the band’s performance at Cavan Calling in Ireland on Saturday (July 29) to the late artist, and shared some details with the crowd about one of his and O’Connor’s final conversations.

“Many, many times Sinead was full of a terrible loneliness and a terrible despair,” he told the crowd, according to The Independent. “She was a very good friend of mine … We were talking right up to a couple of weeks ago.”

He continued, “Some of the texts were laden with desperation and despair and sorrow, and some were ecstatically happy. And she was like that.”

According to the publication, Geldof then went on to discuss O’Connor’s infamous performance of “Nobody Compares 2 U” on Saturday Night Live in 1992, during she condemned the Catholic Church, saying that she was inspired by him doing something similar. “She tore up the picture of the Pope because she saw me tearing up a picture of John Travolta on Top Of The Pops. It was a little more extreme than tearing up f–king disco — tearing up the Vatican is a whole other thing but more correct actually, I should’ve done it.”

O’Connor died July 26. Her family confirmed the news in a statement to BBC, which read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”