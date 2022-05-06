Bob Dylan’s ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’ Gets Reboot for 60th Anniversary With Columbia

As Bob Dylan marks his 60-year milestone with Columbia, the major label is celebrating the historic alliance with an update of his iconic music video for “Subterranean Homesick Blues.”

Released Friday (May 6), “Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022” is a starry reinterpretation of D.A. Pennebaker’s original, this time with new cue card visuals dreamt up by a range of creators, including Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Jim Jarmusch, Wim Wenders and others.

The short film pays homage to the iconic opening sequence of D.A. Pennebaker’s documentary Don’t Look Back, and was developed by independent creative agency Intro, and Josh Cheuse, creative director at Sony Music.

The experience goes even deeper with a so-called “Augmented Reality” lens filter on Instagram and Snapchat. Both the music clip and the AR filter can be found here on the new Dylan60 microsite.

Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues” is the opening track and first single from 1965’s Bringing It All Back Home, the legendary singer-songwriter’s fifth studio album for Columbia, a division of Sony Music.

The track was one of the first to showcase Dylan’s new electric sound, and its video, which sees Dylan toss lyric cards as the song plays out, has inspired generations of filmmakers and artists, with INXS and others paying tribute with their own takes.

During his 60-year stint with the label, Dylan has set the benchmark for wordsmiths, a talent that has earned him nearly every possible accolade, including the Nobel Peace Prize for literature (in 2016) and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame (in 1988).

His most recent studio album, 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways, arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, for Dylan’s 23rd career top 10. With that feat, he became the first act to have achieved at least one new top 40-charting album in every decade from the 1960s through the 2020s.

The freewheelin’ doesn’t stop there. The Bob Dylan Center is scheduled to open May 10 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, housing and exhibiting more than 100,000 exclusive cultural items created and owned by Dylan over seven decades.

The exhibition is designed by Olson Kundig, and will present handwritten lyric manuscripts, previously-unreleased recordings, never-before-seen film performances, rare and unseen photographs, visual art and other “priceless items,” according to reps.