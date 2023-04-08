×
Bob Dylan Biopic Director Says Timothée Chalamet Will Sing in the Film

Director James Mangold spoke about the Searchlight Pictures movie about Dylan that's currently in pre-production.

Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores

Timothée Chalamet will sing in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic directed by James Mangold.

During an interview with Collider at London’s Star Wars Celebration published on Friday (April 7), Mangold was asked whether the star who’s playing Dylan would sing for the Searchlight Pictures film, instead of dubbing Dylan’s voice in. The director replied, “Of course!”

Mangold said he thinks the project, based on Elijah Wald’s book Dylan Goes Electric and a script from Jay Cocks, will begin filming in “August of this year.”

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture,” Mangold — who also directed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, hitting theaters in June — said when asked what drew him to the Dylan film. “The story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years — first being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief. It’s such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene.”

He added that Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and Joan Baez “all have a role to play in this movie,” though the actors cast for these roles have not yet been announced.

Watch the interview clip below.

