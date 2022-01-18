Fans Wish They Were as Cool as Blue Ivy During Her NFL Date With Dad

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 8, 2020 in Los Angeles.

Blue Ivy Carter was serving looks on Monday (Jan. 17), when she and her dad Jay-Z attended the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.

Beyoncé and her twin children, Rumi and Sir, were seemingly not in attendance, as a snap circulated the Internet of just the father-daughter duo, sitting side by side and watching the match.

All eyes, however, were not on the “Can’t Knock the Hustle” rapper, but instead, on 10-year-old Blue Ivy herself, who rocked a sleek graphic t-shirt with a snap back, clear-framed glasses and lots of gold accessories.

Twitter went wild over Blue’s undeniable swag, pointing out everything from her oozing cool factor to jokingly pointing out how she’s the real celebrity in the father-daughter photo.

See some tweets gushing over Blue’s style below.

i wish i was as cool as blue ivy https://t.co/SqR2Yr439y — ॐ (@Hello_Kaejah) January 18, 2022

Blue Ivy is the supreme Carter. Argue witcha momma. — Meghan (& Harry) Won (@ONLYM1A) January 18, 2022

Blue Ivy at the game dressing better than me on my best day in my prime! pic.twitter.com/HgmPz6EmSf — #EverybodyHatesPest (@djpest) January 18, 2022

Blue Ivy swag so crazy — Shaan (@NewZealandShaan) January 18, 2022

Ms Blue Ivy Carter just NATURALLY and effortlessly exudes cool girl energy. Love that for my niece! — it’s a Lynx… NOT a cat. (@TheBoujeeBoho) January 18, 2022

Nah just look at the drip in Blue Ivy — Sam Gardner (@Coolest_KIDD) January 18, 2022