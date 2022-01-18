×
Fans Wish They Were as Cool as Blue Ivy During Her NFL Date With Dad

All eyes were on Blue Ivy Carter and her stylish 'fit.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 8, 2020 in Los Angeles. Allen Berezovsky/GI

Blue Ivy Carter was serving looks on Monday (Jan. 17), when she and her dad Jay-Z attended the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.

Beyoncé and her twin children, Rumi and Sir, were seemingly not in attendance, as a snap circulated the Internet of just the father-daughter duo, sitting side by side and watching the match.

Beyoncé

Jay-Z

All eyes, however, were not on the “Can’t Knock the Hustle” rapper, but instead, on 10-year-old Blue Ivy herself, who rocked a sleek graphic t-shirt with a snap back, clear-framed glasses and lots of gold accessories.

Twitter went wild over Blue’s undeniable swag, pointing out everything from her oozing cool factor to jokingly pointing out how she’s the real celebrity in the father-daughter photo.

See some tweets gushing over Blue’s style below.

