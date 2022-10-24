Watch Blue Ivy Get Into a Bidding War for Beyoncé’s Diamond Earrings at Charity Gala

She got it from her mama! Blue Ivy Carter got into a serious bidding war at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala on Saturday night (Oct. 22) for a pair of diamond earrings once worn by Beyoncé.

The 10-year-old went head to head for the jewelry with Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez, who posted the bidding on her Instagram page after the event. “My husband is very competitive … especially when it comes down to his wife!!!” she captioned the video showing Blue Ivy excitedly waving her paddle from the front row to bid $80,000 on the earrings before Rodriguez’s husband counters.

Rodriguez eventually took home the prize thanks to her husband’s winning bid of $105,000, as Keke Palmer played the role of auctioneer.

During the gala, which was hosted by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, the superstar also appeared to have auctioned off a VIP ticket package to her forthcoming Renaissance World Tour, seemingly confirming the as-yet-unannounced worldwide trek is slated to happen next summer. The ticket package, which includes two first class airline tickets and hotel accommodations, also features a special backstage tour with Knowles-Lawson as a personal guide to the highest bidder.

Queen Bey’s latest album shot back up the charts on Oct. 22 thanks to its wide vinyl release, vaulting 69-2 on the Top Albums chart and returning to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top R&B Albums and Vinyl Albums charts.

Watch Blue Ivy bid for her mom’s earrings below.