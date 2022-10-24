×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Watch Blue Ivy Get Into a Bidding War for Beyoncé’s Diamond Earrings at Charity Gala

The 10-year-old offered a stunning $80,000 with the wave of a paddle for jewelry previously worn by her mom.

Blue Ivy Beyonce
Blue Ivy and Beyonce at The 60th Annual Grammy Awards. Michele Crowe/CBS via GI

She got it from her mama! Blue Ivy Carter got into a serious bidding war at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala on Saturday night (Oct. 22) for a pair of diamond earrings once worn by Beyoncé.

The 10-year-old went head to head for the jewelry with Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez, who posted the bidding on her Instagram page after the event. “My husband is very competitive … especially when it comes down to his wife!!!” she captioned the video showing Blue Ivy excitedly waving her paddle from the front row to bid $80,000 on the earrings before Rodriguez’s husband counters.

Related

Beyoncé

Beyonce Addresses Fashion Designer Who Claims He Wasn’t Paid for Work on ‘Renaissance’ Album Art

Rodriguez eventually took home the prize thanks to her husband’s winning bid of $105,000, as Keke Palmer played the role of auctioneer.

During the gala, which was hosted by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, the superstar also appeared to have auctioned off a VIP ticket package to her forthcoming Renaissance World Tour, seemingly confirming the as-yet-unannounced worldwide trek is slated to happen next summer. The ticket package, which includes two first class airline tickets and hotel accommodations, also features a special backstage tour with Knowles-Lawson as a personal guide to the highest bidder.

Queen Bey’s latest album shot back up the charts on Oct. 22 thanks to its wide vinyl release, vaulting 69-2 on the Top Albums chart and returning to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top R&B Albums and Vinyl Albums charts.

Watch Blue Ivy bid for her mom’s earrings below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad