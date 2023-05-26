Blue Ivy Dances With Mom Beyoncé at Star-Studded Paris Show

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance tour made its way to Paris, France, on Friday night (May 26), and the crowd was jam-packed with stars.

Selena Gomez, Kris Jenner, Lenny Kravitz, Natalie Portman and Pharrell Williams were all spotted in attendance, according to Twitter photos shared by Pop Tingz.

Selena Gomez, Kris Jenner, Lenny Kravitz, Natalie Portman and Pharrell Williams are all attending Beyoncé’s concert in Paris today. pic.twitter.com/eAIk3M3Oaq — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 26, 2023

Perhaps the most exciting celebrity appearance at the show came during the dance breakdown for Bey’s The Lion King track “My Power.” Dressed in a coordinating silver alien jumpsuit, the superstar’s 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy joined her mom onstage, keeping up flawlessly with the choreography.

“Give it up for Blue,” Bey told the crowd, who immediately broke into applause and cheers.

BEYONCÉ BROUGHT OUT BLUE IVY OMFG ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dgX4Jt10yg — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off with a jaw-dropping showcase of 37 hits in Stockholm, Sweden earlier this month, where Bey delivered an epic three-hour rundown of hits. The tour continues to make its way through Europe until July 9, with stops in London, Barcelona, Brussels and Amsterdam before heading to Toronto for two dates at Rogers Centre. The tour will then make its long-awaited touchdown in the United States, starting with Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field and making stops in Chicago, East Rutherford, N.J., Atlanta, Houston and more before concluding Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.