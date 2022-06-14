Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Have the Sweetest Father-Daughter Moment at NBA Finals Game 5: Watch

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter look on during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on June 13, 2022 in San Francisco, Calif.

Game five of the NBA Finals, in which the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics faced off against each other, took place on Monday night (June 13), and had some very special celebrity guests courtside. Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy were in attendance, sitting front and center during the game, and shared an adorable father-daughter moment when the camera panned to them in the audience.

In a clip shared by the NBA on Instagram, the announcer said as a camera focused on the duo, “Back with us in the bay at Chase Center tonight, 24-time Grammy award winner, the one and only, Jay-Z!” The rapper then pulled Blue Ivy — who was wearing a black moto jacket, black jeans, and black and white Nike sneakers — in for a sweet hug and kiss on the cheek, though she initially tried shrugging her dad off.

Fans of the father-daughter duo were quick to point out how much Blue Ivy looked like her mother Beyoncé, drawing comparisons between the two because of Blue Ivy’s curly hair and hoop earrings. The 10-year-old’s look at the NBA Finals had a striking resemblance to Beyoncé’s during the star’s Feb. 28, 2007, appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live, when the pop star wore her hair in full, brunette shoulder-length curls and accessorized with ornate gold hoop earrings.

Beyoncé was not in attendance at the game, and fans have been theorizing that she may be a tad busy. Just days before, the 28-time Grammy Award winner scrubbed her profile pictures across all of her social media accounts, prompting the BeyHive to speculate that new music may be on the way. There has been no announcement of a forthcoming album release for Beyoncé, but the next release would be her first LP since 2016’s Lemonade.

Watch Jay-Z and Blue Ivy’s cute moment at the NBA Finals game below.