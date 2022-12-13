×
Blink-182 Goes Naked With ‘What’s My Age Again?’ Inspired Funko Pop Dolls

The band Funko Pops have pixelated areas to conceal their privates.

Blink-182
Blink-182 Jack Bridgland*

Funko pop is going pop punk with its latest collaboration. On Monday (Dec. 12), Blink-182 announced the band is getting its very own set of Funko Pop figures titled “Pixelated Runners,” inspired directly from the corresponding scenes from their 1999 video for “What’s My Age Again?”

Explore

Explore

blink-182

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“‘Pixelated Runners’ @OriginalFunko launches at 8am PST, Tuesday December 13.2022 at @HotTopic and @shopbompa,” the band tweeted, along with the official look at the figures in the box, on Monday.

Retailing for $38.90, the Blink-182 Funko Pop includes figures of members Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus with all of their tattoos in place across the chest and torso. Things get hilarious, however, when it comes to the lower half of the Funko Pop figures’ bodies, which are fully pixelated to conserve their modesty.

In the video for “What’s My Age Again?” DeLonge, Barker and Hoppus cause hysterics around town and turn heads from running round totally naked, with the exception of socks and sneakers. The trio briefly stops to admire Janine Lindemulder — the model who appears on the cover of their third studio album, Enema of the State — clad in an unbuttoned nurse’s dress, before continuing their shenanigans. The track peaked at No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent a total of 20 weeks.

The new Funko Pop figures come amid a eventful 2022 for the band — DeLonge returned to the group in October, and shortly after, the group released its comeback single “Edging” along with a full set of international tour dates across North and South America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Blink-182’s Funko Pop figures — which are now available for purchase via Hot Topic and Bompa — below.

