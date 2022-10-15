Tom DeLonge Says Blink-182’s New Album Features Band’s ‘Most Progressive’ Music to Date

Tom DeLonge is giving fans a hint at what to expect from the reunited pop-punk band’s next album.

“The new @blink182 album has some of the most progressive, and elevated music [we’ve] ever had,” the Blink-182 singer/guitarist tweeted on Saturday (Oct. 15). “In honesty, I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs.”

Blink announced earlier this week that the group’s original lineup of DeLonge, singer/bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker is planning to reunite for a new album and a world tour. DeLonge previously left the group in 2014 and was replaced by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba.

On Friday, Blink-182 lineup released new single “Edging,” marking the classic trio’s first time in the recording studio in 10 years. Indeed, “Edging” is classic Blink, hewn from misspent youth and with all the bluster, swagger and stop-on-a-dime detail that made the threesome one of the most popular alternative rock acts of its era.

DeLonge noted in his tweet on Saturday that “‘Edging’ is fun, and a perfect way to remind u of the fun again. But just u f—ing wait.”

Blink-182 had not announced an official release date for their as-yet-untitled forthcoming album as of press time. The band’s world tour, its largest trek to date, launches in Mexico on March 11, and will visit North and South America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand through 2024.

