Shooting at North Carolina’s Blind Tiger Music Venue Leaves 2 Injured

Two people have been injured in a late-night shooting reported at a popular Greensboro, N.C., music venue, according to police.

Officers responded to The Blind Tiger around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after a report of shots being fired, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from minor injuries from a gunshot wound. A second person with a gunshot wound arrived separately at a hospital. That person had injuries that were not life-threatening.

No further details were immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.