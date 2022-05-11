Blake Shelton Hilariously Tries Lizzo’s Viral ‘About Damn Time’ Dance: Watch

Blake Shelton took to social media on Tuesday (May 10) to give Lizzo‘s dance to “About Damn Time” the old college try, and the results were predictably amusing.

“Did I do this right???” The Voice coach captioned the funny video, which finds him waving his arms and mugging for the camera in front of a stuffed deer head on the wall of his rustic home, all while Lizzo croons, “It’s about damn time/ In a minute, I’ma need a sentimental/ Man or woman to pump me up/ Feelin’ fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-ussys/ Tryna bring out the fabulous” on the new single.

Ever since Lizzo dropped the celebratory music video for the self-love anthem back in April, its choreography has taken off like wildfire across TikTok and Instagram, with fans the world over taking part in the “About Damn Time” challenge. (Even Joe Jonas and his DNCE bandmates got in on the fun to hype their new track “Move.”) And as of this week (chart dated May 14), the song — the lead single to her upcoming fourth album Special — has peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

She also dazzled at the 2022 Met Gala in a custom black corset dress and cape by Thom Browne, wowing press on the red carpet by busting out her trusty flute for an impromptu concert.

Meanwhile, Shelton’s dance video isn’t his first entertaining social media post as of late. For Easter, he transformed into the “Easter Blakey” on wife Gwen Stefani’s Instagram, complete with a bright pink bunny onesie and matching slippers.

Watch Shelton’s attempt at nailing the “About Damn Time” choreo below.