Watch Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Adorable Valentine’s Day Duet

That country kind of love. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrated Valentine’s Day on Tuesday (Feb. 14) with a romantic duet on social media.

In a black-and-white video posted to Shelton’s Twitter and Instagram feeds, the pair of lovebirds perform their 2019 duet “Nobody But You,” singing, “I don’t wanna live without you, I don’t wanna even breathe/ I don’t wanna dream about you, wanna wake up with you next to me/ I don’t wanna go down any other road now/ I don’t wanna love nobody but you/ Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now/ I don’t wanna love nobody but you.”

While the country star’s social team encouraged his followers to tag their valentines in the post, most opted to focus on The Voice coaches’ lovey-dovey relationship. “Find someone who looks at you like this two look at each other,” one fan wrote on Instagram, while another commented, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my favorite celebrity couple.” A third had an idea in mind in the wake of Rihanna’s epic Super Bowl performance, suggesting, “Blake and Gwen for the next Super Bowl halftime show!”

Shelton and Stefani most recently wrapped filming Season 22 of The Voice together, with the former winning his ninth season as a coach with champ Bryce Leatherwood. Team Gwen last won Season 19 with teen sensation Carter Rubin.

This spring, the “Hollaback Girl” singer is set to headline the 2023 BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, Calif., alongside The Black Keys and The Black Crowes.

Watch Shelton and Stefani’s cute Valentine’s duet below.