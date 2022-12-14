Blake Shelton Explains Why Gwen Stefani Was ‘Literally Sobbing’ During ‘The Voice’ Finale

That’s a wrap! Season 22 of The Voice concluded on Tuesday night (Dec. 13) and saw contestant Bryce Leatherwood Tuesday night’s (Dec. 13) finale marked Stefani’s last appearance on the show. and add yet another victory notch to Blake Shelton‘s belt. But when the cameras stopped rolling, fellow coach Gwen Stefani — who is married to the country star — was inconsolable, and not because she lost.

“I walked over to Gwen’s chair after the cameras went off and she’s over there literally sobbing,” the country singer told Entertainment Tonight of the No Doubt singer, who has coached on and off since season seven. “She was like, ‘This is our last time that we’re going to do this together.'”

Shelton added, “It will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life.” The couple met on the show in 2014 during season seven. “I was so wrapped up in this that I didn’t even think about that.”

Earlier in the month, the “Hollaback Girl” singer spoke with ET about how bittersweet it has been working with Shelton on season 22 of The Voice has been, as the upcoming season 23 will be the country star’s last as a coach. “It’s just been a really amazing season, too short,” the 53-year-old said on Dec. 6 just before the show’s semifinals, getting teary-eyed. “It’s mine and Blake’s last season … I can’t even get the words out of my mouth ’cause it sucks.”

Following the show wrapping on Tuesday night, Stefani took to Twitter to celebrate the end of season 22. “Aaand that’s a wrap!!! forever thankful to @NBCTheVoice, this show has changed my life in more ways than i can count. szn 22 forever !!!! ❤️ gx #TheVoice,” she wrote, later adding “tonight is so bittersweet” in a massage to a fan.

See Stefani’s tweets below.

aaand that's a wrap!!! forever thankful to @NBCTheVoice, this show has changed my life in more ways than i can count. szn 22 forever !!!! ❤️ gx #TheVoice — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 14, 2022