Blake Shelton Honors Gwen Stefani on International Women’s Day: ‘Best Woman I Know!’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform during the CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. CMA Summer Jam will air on ABC on Sept. 2, 2021.

Blake Shelton celebrated Gwen Stefani on International Women’s Day (March 8) with a sweet social media post.

“There ain’t #NobodyButYou.. Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the best woman I know!” he wrote, tagging his wife’s Instagram handle in the post while also name-dropping the couple’s 2020 single, “Nobody But You” from his album Fully Loaded: God’s Country.

In the accompanying photo, the country singer cuddles up to Stefani with a beaming grin as she matches his smile in a high-necked scarlet top and classic Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde locks.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani See latest videos, charts and news

Shelton’s thoughtful tribute is just the latest in his long line of shoutouts to his love on Instagram. Just in February, he also shared a post for his wife on Valentine’s Day, calling himself “the luckiest man alive” beneath a photo of their intimate 2021 nuptials at his 1,300-acre ranch outside Tishomingo, Okla. Four months prior to that, he wished his “better half” a happy birthday with another post as she rang in her 52nd trip around the sun.

The duo also performed together recently at the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, where Stefani joined Shelton onstage during his headlining set to perform “Nobody But You,” as well as 2020’s “Happy Anywhere.” The pop singer then went on the stage during her own hourlong set, which included a memorably b-a-n-a-n-a-s performance of 2004’s “Hollaback Girl.”

While Stefani hasn’t appeared on The Voice alongside her hubby since season 19, Shelton nearly clinched the trophy in season 21 with his artists Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham, losing out to Kelly Clarkson’s Girl Named Tom.