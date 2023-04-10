×
Blake Shelton Transforms Into ‘Bunny Blake’ for Easter

"Hope u had a hoppy easter," Gwen Stefani captioned the hilarious post.

Blake Shelton, CMT Music Awards
Blake Shelton onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Blake Shelton was feeling the Easter spirit on Sunday (April 9), so much so, that he took on the role of Easter Bunny for his friends and family.

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of her country superstar husband dressed in a pink bunny suit, as well as their holiday festivities, to the tune of The Beatles‘ “Do You Want to Know a Secret.”

“bunny blake strikes again! hope u had a hoppy easter,” the “Hollaback Girl” singer captioned her post.

Shelton is currently amid his final season of The Voice. He announced his departure from the popular NBC singing competition, on which he’s been a coach since it premiered in 2011, back in October. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” he wrote in a statement posted to social media. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

