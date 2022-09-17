Blake Lively, Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Shares Sweet Snapshot With Taylor Swift

Blake Lively, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, posted several personal photos of herself with her friends and family Saturday (Sept. 17) on Instagram — featuring her baby bump and a cameo from Taylor Swift.

The actress posted the photo album in hopes that showing herself pregnant would make the paparazzi less interested in getting a shot of her without permission.

The seventh photo in Lively’s 10-image collection of personal pictures showed her in a bikini, hugging her pal Swift. The pair both grinned at the camera for the snapshot.

Related Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner to Produce 2023 Oscars

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a unicorn sighting will leave me alone,” Lively wrote on Instagram Saturday evening. “You freak me and my kids out.”

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference,” she said.

Lively and Swift are longtime friends whose paths have also crossed professionally: Swift used the names of Lively and Reynolds’ children (James, Inez and Betty) in her 2020 song “Betty” after featuring their daughter James introducing her 2017 track “Gorgeous,” and Lively directed Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video in 2021.

See the photos Lively shared of herself while pregnant on Instagram.