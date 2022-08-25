BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Smashes This 2022 Spotify Record

BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” has been out for less than a week, and it’s already breaking records.

Spotify revealed on Thursday (Aug. 25) that on August 19 — the day the song was released — “Pink Venom” became the streaming platform’s most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day in 2022 so far.

BLACKPINK, featuring members Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie, are no strangers to smashing records with their music. We have a whole list of their impressive accomplishments, which you can check out here. One of the many feats on the list is that the girl group’s 2020 “How You Like That” music video snagged three entries in the Guinness World Records. With more than 86 million views in just the first day of release, the video earned Guinness’ most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours, and most viewed YouTube music video in 24 Hours by a K-pop group.

Explore Explore BlackPink See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Pink Venom” also set a record on YouTube this week. The platform confirmed on Monday (Aug. 22) that the group’s music video scored the biggest video 24-hour music video debut of 2022, and the third-largest 24-hour music video debut of all time. With a staggering 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours, “Pink Venom” is BLACKPINK’s biggest music video debut ever.

“Pink Venom” is set to appear on the group’s highly anticipated forthcoming sophomore album, Born Pink, which is arriving on Sept. 16. Born Pink previews the Born Pink World Tour which is set to span from Oct. 15, 2022, to June 21, 2023. Tour stops include cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Check out the full list of dates here.