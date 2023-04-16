×
 
BLACKPINK Announces Born Pink ‘Encore’ U.S. Tour Dates

Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé added four upcoming summer stadium shows in the U.S.

Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosè of BLACKPINK
Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosè perform onstage at BLACKPINK World Tour Born Pink held at the Banc of California Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. This is their first stadium performance and is the first of a two night North American finale. Rich Polk for PMC

Just a couple days after teasing an “encore” of their Born Pink Tour in the U.S., BLACKPINK has revealed new tour dates.

On Sunday (April 16), Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé added four summer stadium shows to their list of upcoming tour dates: East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium (Aug. 12), Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium (Aug. 18), San Francisco’s Oracle Park (Aug. 22) and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium (Aug. 26).

The K-pop group had hinted at the tour news on Friday via an Instagram Story with a smoky pink visual of all four girls and a link to blackpinklive.com, where Blinks can now register for ticket presale access.

The Born Pink Tour previously made it to North America in the fall, with a string of concert dates that concluded with a pair of performances in Los Angeles.

BLACKPINK made history with their Coachella set this weekend, becoming the first Korean act to headline the festival. “I must say, this is a dream come true … the reason all four of us are here is because of you,” Rosé affectionately told the crowd. See Billboard‘s recap of their Coachella set here.

See details about the new show dates in BLACKPINK’s tour announcement below.

