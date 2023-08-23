BLACKPINK Releases New Song ‘The Girls’ & Music Video in ‘The Game’

After months of delay, BLACKPINK is finally able to release its new single “The Girls” as well as a music video, available now for players to watch in the girl band’s mobile app, “The Game.”

Originally teased back in May, the Aug. 23 video for “The Girls” finds animated avatars resembling Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie repeating the phrase, “Don’t mess with the girls,” performing cartoon-ified versions of BLACKPINK’s real life trademark group choreography. For now, the visual and song can only be accessed in in “The Game,” however a poster shared by BLACKPINK’s official Twitter reveals that the digital single will arrive Friday (Aug. 25).

The four bandmates celebrated the long-awaited release of “The Girls” with a viewing party hosted on their YouTube channel. Before playing several games as a group, they watched their new music video for the first time together and marveled over how adorable their cartoon replicas are.

“The choreo is super cute,” said Lisa of the animated BLACKPINK’s dance number, according to YouTube’s Korean-to-English translation.

“Can we pull that off in real life?” added Rosé.

“The Game” launched back in May, with “The Girls” originally expected to arrive soon after. The app’s team, however, announced in July that work still wasn’t finished on the animated visual, apologizing to fans on Twitter for the “endless and frustrating” wait. “Our deep desire to present the highest quality of content flawlessly took longer than expected, and therefore our initial plan to release the M/V simultaneously with the game release was delayed significantly,” read their statement.

See BLACKPINK’s announcement for “The Girls” below: