BLACKPINK Shares Heartfelt Thank You Note After Headlining Coachella: ‘Still Feels Surreal’

BLACKPINK is the revolution! The girl group wrapped up its second weekend headlining Coachella by sending BLINKs a heartfelt message of thanks on social media on Tuesday (April 25).

“Still feels surreal that we did this! Thank you @coachella for having us!” the foursome wrote in a series of Instagram Stories showing off their high-octane stage in the California desert. “And to all BLINKs out there, we could’ve never done this without you guys. We are forever grateful. Thank you again for these unforgettable two weeks and hope to see you all again!”

During both Saturday night headlining slots, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé ran through their entire catalog — from early hits such as “Whistle” and “Forever Young” to recent fan favorite smashes including “Pink Venom,” “Shut Down” and “Pink Venom.” Each set also included solo moments for each member, including Jennie’s as-yet-unreleased track “You & Me,” a medley of Rosé’s “On the Ground” and “Gone,” the explicit, unreleased version of Lisa’s “Money” and Jisoo’s brand new solo debut “Flower.”

Jisoo also took to her Instagram feed to share a celebratory selfie with her bandmates, writing, “@blackpinkofficial in your area” with the requisite black and pink heart emojis. In a follow-up post, the ME singer showed off more behind-the-scenes footage from the weekend, captioning the slideshow, “enjoyed pinkchella season to the mostest.” (Lisa also posted her own carousel while Rosé and Jennie have yet to share photos from the second weekend.)

Next, BLACKPINK is set to embark on an encore of their sold-out Born Pink World Tour, starting with a show at Mexico City’s Foro Sol on Wednesday (April 26). The North American leg of the encore begins later this summer with stops in New Jersey, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Check out BLACKPINK’s Stories about Coachella here and scroll through Jisoo and Lisa’s Pinkchella memories below.